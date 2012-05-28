May 28 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 157,605.11 million rupees Open interest : 1,516,993 Volume : 2,828,651 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-May-12 69.8475 69.8475 69.2450 69.4575 4434 17505 1497.00126 21541 EURINR 27-Jun-12 70.2500 70.5000 69.6225 69.7100 874 13070 472.83043 6772 EURINR 27-Jul-12 69.9700 70.2500 69.9450 69.9950 37 876 36.76054 524 GBPINR 29-May-12 86.9000 86.9000 86.3400 86.6650 4250 20461 1170.35303 13504 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 87.1100 87.2900 86.7750 86.9650 777 15642 382.39578 4391 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 87.5000 87.5000 87.2500 87.3175 15 412 3.14799 36 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 88.0000 88.0000 87.9775 87.9900 4 328 0.35198 4 JPYINR 29-May-12 69.6300 69.7500 69.2600 69.5825 2645 10547 534.07684 7682 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 69.8000 70.0300 69.6300 69.8575 445 7564 218.67855 3132 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 70.5500 5 2340 1.89509 27 USDINR 29-May-12 55.4050 55.4050 54.9975 55.2175 69336 489089 115566.9349 2092516 USDINR 27-Jun-12 55.6000 55.6500 55.3100 55.4625 16918 589651 32943.19199 593550 USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.8900 56.0000 55.6175 55.7500 1642 136810 2967.52745 53182 USDINR 29-Aug-12 56.0900 56.1925 55.9100 56.0300 467 97397 568.16364 10130 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.1450 56.4050 56.1450 56.2550 186 40300 278.3521 4944 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.0025 56.6650 56.0025 56.5200 90 24114 189.92955 3361 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.9000 56.9975 56.7325 56.7700 19 6614 41.81715 736 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.3875 57.1900 56.3875 56.7800 22 5070 17.63567 309 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.7000 57.8400 57.6600 57.7500 18 5732 32.40599 561 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.9275 58.1500 57.8000 57.9100 137 33471 681.66208 11749 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)