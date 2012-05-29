May 29 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 200,585.02 million rupees Open interest : 1,733,828 Volume : 3,546,233 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-May-12 69.2500 69.8000 69.2500 69.7225 4252 6703 2172.54692 31176 EURINR 27-Jun-12 69.5000 70.2225 69.5000 70.1450 4909 24593 2278.71935 32567 EURINR 27-Jul-12 69.9175 70.4800 69.9175 70.3400 81 1165 48.46469 690 GBPINR 29-May-12 86.5600 87.2675 86.5600 87.2000 2940 9480 1929.9285 22154 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 87.0400 87.8600 87.0400 87.7375 4462 26802 2378.2905 27191 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 87.7475 88.0425 87.5525 88.0400 67 686 38.44131 438 JPYINR 29-May-12 69.6800 70.0500 69.6725 69.9300 2030 5934 680.92977 9744 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 69.9350 70.4675 69.8875 70.3500 2604 11234 785.90206 11203 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 70.2475 70.6375 70.2475 70.5825 52 2369 27.25386 387 USDINR 29-May-12 55.3550 55.6625 55.3450 55.6000 23695 373795 61050.03989 1098551 USDINR 27-Jun-12 55.5000 56.1125 55.5000 56.0100 60195 879557 121666.2856 2178582 USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.9800 56.3625 55.8975 56.2850 3184 159697 5485.70458 97697 USDINR 29-Aug-12 56.2225 56.6100 56.1500 56.5300 758 102874 928.86162 16483 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.4350 56.8150 56.3450 56.7725 143 41954 186.98354 3306 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.7975 57.0600 56.6200 56.9975 123 24620 139.44322 2455 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.8800 57.3000 56.8800 57.1950 81 6757 102.92276 1805 USDINR 27-Dec-12 57.0000 57.6000 57.0000 57.3725 96 5209 102.94725 1797 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.4500 57.9900 57.4100 57.6500 71 1706 53.29621 927 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.8000 57.8000 57.7700 57.7700 55 7443 27.5049 477 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.9500 58.3000 57.9500 58.1500 61 5749 54.18898 933 USDINR 26-Apr-13 58.4000 58.5200 58.1000 58.4550 173 35501 446.31214 7669 USDINR 29-May-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 58.1700 1 0 0.05841 1 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)