May 30 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 132,420.96 million rupees Open interest : 1,295,345 Volume : 2,328,962 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jun-12 70.4100 70.5000 69.9600 70.2350 5161 24943 1808.17933 25754 EURINR 27-Jul-12 70.4000 70.6625 70.3000 70.5225 47 1416 34.24578 486 EURINR 29-Aug-12 70.8000 70.8000 70.8000 70.8000 1 636 0.0708 1 EURINR 29-Oct-12 71.3000 71.3200 71.1200 71.2200 3 100 7.27244 102 EURINR 27-Dec-12 71.8000 71.8000 71.8000 71.8000 1 1100 3.4464 48 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 87.8475 88.1000 87.5300 88.0200 4367 25940 1330.81577 15136 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 88.0200 88.4000 87.9600 88.4000 25 713 6.17507 70 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 70.5450 71.4675 70.5450 71.2850 3017 11824 622.45791 8751 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 71.2825 71.7850 70.9425 71.6050 50 2378 17.22089 241 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 71.3100 71.3100 71.3100 71.3100 1 1 0.07131 1 USDINR 27-Jun-12 56.1550 56.5500 56.1550 56.4475 69644 829182 124246.8402 2202082 USDINR 27-Jul-12 56.4950 56.8100 56.4650 56.7125 3061 165755 3447.27901 60823 USDINR 29-Aug-12 56.7000 57.0500 56.7000 56.9225 408 102344 286.53166 5033 USDINR 26-Sep-12 57.0000 57.2500 57.0000 57.1075 79 42252 50.17049 878 USDINR 29-Oct-12 57.3400 57.4500 57.3000 57.3675 27 24648 6.02425 105 USDINR 27-Nov-12 57.6200 57.6200 57.6200 57.6200 4 6757 1.32478 23 USDINR 27-Dec-12 57.8000 58.0000 57.4500 57.8100 23 5188 25.17378 435 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.9050 58.1000 57.9000 58.1000 10 1710 2.14218 37 USDINR 26-Feb-13 58.3000 58.4775 58.2000 58.4775 20 6910 60.07956 1031 USDINR 27-Mar-13 58.5900 58.6000 58.5900 58.6000 21 7087 93.80755 1605 USDINR 26-Apr-13 58.7800 58.9300 58.6525 58.8400 99 34461 371.63411 6320 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)