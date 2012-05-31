May 31 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 171,595.19 million rupees Open interest : 1,346,062 Volume : 3,019,210 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jun-12 70.1725 70.3275 69.4500 69.9075 6702 25208 2043.03835 29199 EURINR 27-Jul-12 70.4625 70.5000 69.7025 70.2500 48 1443 19.23734 274 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 87.7550 87.9500 86.7525 87.3350 5087 24704 1543.70623 17669 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 88.0000 88.0175 87.0975 87.6050 67 750 16.47561 188 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 88.0600 88.0600 88.0600 88.0600 1 328 0.4403 5 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 71.4800 72.1750 70.8950 71.4475 4448 13379 855.22649 11956 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 72.0650 72.3400 71.4000 71.8275 29 2378 4.60098 64 USDINR 27-Jun-12 56.5500 56.7800 55.9700 56.4200 95324 864098 160588.7174 2845375 USDINR 27-Jul-12 56.9900 57.0375 56.2650 56.7025 4161 177230 4621.17896 81363 USDINR 29-Aug-12 57.2500 57.3000 56.5400 56.9900 1210 109490 1316.644 23073 USDINR 26-Sep-12 57.5000 57.5000 56.8200 57.1400 194 42725 118.79464 2074 USDINR 29-Oct-12 57.6500 57.7000 57.0075 57.4800 53 24531 44.3595 772 USDINR 27-Nov-12 57.7600 57.8000 57.2800 57.6000 19 6907 18.24645 317 USDINR 27-Dec-12 58.0100 58.0200 57.5350 57.5350 5 5139 11.29063 195 USDINR 29-Jan-13 58.4000 58.4000 58.4000 58.4000 4 1715 3.38708 58 USDINR 26-Feb-13 58.5000 58.5000 58.2000 58.2000 5 6920 3.4578 59 USDINR 27-Mar-13 58.7000 58.9600 58.3050 58.6575 12 7227 56.42296 966 USDINR 26-Apr-13 59.4200 59.4200 58.4100 58.9000 75 31890 329.85564 5601 USDINR 29-May-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 59.1875 2 0 0.11853 2 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)