Jun 1 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 157,759.89 million rupees Open interest : 1,431,730 Volume : 2,773,890 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jun-12 69.8825 69.8825 69.1500 69.2200 5354 20790 2460.65173 35485 EURINR 27-Jul-12 69.6100 69.8775 69.4300 69.5000 49 1458 26.05099 374 EURINR 26-Sep-12 71.0000 71.0000 71.0000 71.0000 2 20 1.42 20 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 87.2775 87.2775 85.9175 85.9850 6852 17523 2723.35629 31591 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 87.4025 87.4025 86.2500 86.2950 91 773 40.49853 468 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 86.6000 86.6000 86.6000 86.6000 3 328 0.6062 7 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 71.7000 72.2650 71.3200 71.7300 4788 13879 1095.82442 15282 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 71.9250 72.4600 71.6000 71.9675 80 2406 33.61306 467 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 72.0000 72.0000 72.0000 72.0000 1 2 0.072 1 USDINR 27-Jun-12 56.5250 56.6300 56.0425 56.1550 92025 965100 143470.4099 2550880 USDINR 27-Jul-12 56.7700 56.8025 56.3350 56.4125 4393 173049 6094.64515 107792 USDINR 29-Aug-12 56.9500 57.0000 56.5900 56.6575 725 110708 791.908 13956 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.8525 57.1500 56.8000 56.8425 102 43048 184.02587 3233 USDINR 29-Oct-12 57.3450 57.3450 57.0875 57.1825 11 24781 21.19727 370 USDINR 27-Nov-12 57.2725 57.2725 57.2725 57.2725 2 6907 0.1146 2 USDINR 26-Feb-13 58.0400 59.0300 57.9000 58.2000 35 6066 250.26282 4294 USDINR 27-Mar-13 58.4050 58.5050 58.2000 58.2500 39 12276 396.37366 6787 USDINR 26-Apr-13 58.6500 58.8500 58.4500 58.4800 47 32616 168.8598 2881 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday)