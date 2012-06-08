Jun 8 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 126,414.37 million rupees Open interest : 1,454,985 Volume : 2,249,800 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jun-12 69.4000 69.4700 69.1700 69.3450 5678 30760 3649.90354 52619 EURINR 27-Jul-12 70.2575 70.2575 69.5000 69.7125 75 2391 39.69746 570 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 85.6750 85.9800 85.6575 85.8975 3473 16445 853.75506 9947 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 86.1000 86.2500 85.9825 86.2375 75 1536 46.24647 537 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.2500 2 353 0.17296 2 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 69.8000 70.4150 69.4500 70.2250 5793 12487 1179.66204 16843 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 70.0700 70.7000 69.9800 70.5500 90 2392 27.39069 389 USDINR 27-Jun-12 55.3100 55.8050 55.2000 55.7200 65011 929732 114106.7961 2052840 USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.5700 56.0800 55.5300 56.0000 3860 197944 3932.73758 70386 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.7000 56.3225 55.7000 56.2550 1110 116389 1146.32863 20435 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.1375 56.5000 56.1000 56.4800 272 51198 520.05612 9237 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.3600 56.7300 56.3600 56.6550 97 26372 452.05168 8001 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.7700 57.0000 56.7300 56.8525 36 8334 99.57366 1757 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.9100 57.1500 56.8625 56.8625 18 5363 41.85307 734 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.1000 57.1500 57.1000 57.1500 17 2306 65.00009 1137 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.5100 57.6100 57.5100 57.6100 8 5986 18.68855 326 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.7100 57.8500 57.7000 57.7000 6 12705 15.4083 267 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.9300 58.2200 57.9300 58.1500 56 32227 216.72595 3733 USDINR 29-May-13 58.1000 58.4800 58.1000 58.4800 3 65 2.3278 40 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)