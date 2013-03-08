A broker looks at his terminal while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai July 29, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) (MCEI.BO) falls 4.7 percent after 1.02 million shares changed hands on the BSE at 1,026 rupees a share earlier in the day.

Dealers say share sales are expected given the one-year lock-in period for pre-initial public offering investors ended on Thursday.

India's largest commodity bourse listed on the BSE on March 9, 2012.

Sources with direct knowledge tell Reuters that NYSE Euronext NYX.N was not the seller in the block deal on Friday.

NYSE Euronext NYX.N called off its plan to raise up to $46 million by selling its 4.8 percent stake in MCX, two sources with direct knowledge of the development said on Thursday.

A budget proposal to levy a commodity transaction tax on non-agricultural commodity contracts from April 1 is also seen hurting the sentiment.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)