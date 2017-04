Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Multi-Commodity Exchange of India Ltd surge as much as 7.5 percent after stakeholder Financial Technologies (India) Ltd said it had received nine non-binding bids in the sale of its 24 percent stake in the bourse operator.

Financial Tech did not name the prospective bidders, but said it would finalise the list of bidders by April 25, according to an exchange filing.

Shares in Financial Tech gain nearly 1 percent.

