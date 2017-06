Brokers engage in trading on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai March 25, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd(MCEI.BO) gains 2.7 percent to 1,055.90 rupees after Credit Suisse initiates coverage of the stock with an "outperform" rating and a target price of 1,450 rupees.

Credit Suisse cites as reasons MCX's 86 percent market share among domestic commodity exchanges, lower trading penetration in India and attractive valuations versus its regional peers.

The brokerage says MCX could "see some upside" after unit MCX-SX was given clearance last month to trade equities, though it adds "we have not considered any at this stage."