MUMBAI, July 21 Shares in Multi Commodity Exchange of India fell 4.6 percent after private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank agreed to buy a 15 percent stake in the company for 4.59 billion rupees ($76.1 million), the bank said in a statement late on Sunday.

Kotak will purchase the stake from bourse operator Financial Technologies (India) Ltd and the deal is subject to regulatory approvals, the statement said.

Analysts say the stake sale is happening at a discount to market prices which, in turn, is weighing on MCX shares. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)