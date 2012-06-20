Jun 20 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 106,005.55 million rupees Open interest : 1,461,554 Volume : 1,865,177 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jun-12 70.8025 71.3800 70.8025 71.2975 8271 32091 2647.60921 37280 EURINR 27-Jul-12 71.1000 71.6300 71.0650 71.5675 526 6344 262.4124 3680 EURINR 29-Aug-12 71.3500 71.7625 71.3500 71.7450 18 738 8.74384 122 EURINR 27-Dec-12 71.1000 72.7875 71.1000 72.7875 76 2502 172.77653 2387 EURINR 29-Jan-13 72.5000 72.5000 72.5000 72.5000 2 15 2.175 30 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 87.8050 88.4500 87.8050 88.3475 5251 18883 1365.66303 15509 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 88.1900 88.7100 88.1250 88.6300 461 6033 181.3333 2052 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 88.4050 88.9200 88.4050 88.8975 11 555 5.6699 64 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 70.9200 71.1500 70.7725 71.1025 3958 13388 876.85422 12360 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 71.2325 71.4000 71.0600 71.3700 71 2618 20.8597 293 USDINR 27-Jun-12 55.9625 56.2450 55.8700 56.2050 64865 769932 90665.17078 1617672 USDINR 27-Jul-12 56.1975 56.5025 56.1400 56.4750 6161 318491 7999.07163 142088 USDINR 29-Aug-12 56.4975 56.7600 56.4200 56.7225 937 123291 881.4645 15578 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.7200 57.0000 56.7000 56.9675 257 58896 436.32902 7677 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.9700 57.2375 56.9150 57.2050 139 37731 413.06001 7244 USDINR 27-Nov-12 57.3150 57.3500 57.3150 57.3500 11 9647 12.33073 215 USDINR 27-Dec-12 57.4000 57.6800 57.4000 57.6800 4 7751 0.23011 4 USDINR 29-Jan-13 58.0000 58.0000 57.6900 57.8675 9 2623 6.19446 107 USDINR 26-Feb-13 58.0000 58.0000 58.0000 58.0000 4 5974 5.91602 102 USDINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 58.3525 3 12711 0.17493 3 USDINR 26-Apr-13 58.5000 58.6000 58.3725 58.5600 26 31340 41.51457 710 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)