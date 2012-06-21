Jun 21 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 145,205.35 million rupees Open interest : 1,467,229 Volume : 2,542,142 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jun-12 71.3525 71.5750 71.2775 71.4450 6801 35881 2541.77284 35570 EURINR 27-Jul-12 71.6225 71.8125 71.5500 71.7100 360 7686 276.48704 3855 EURINR 29-Aug-12 71.8175 72.0000 71.8175 72.0000 25 661 8.78433 122 EURINR 27-Dec-12 73.0000 73.0000 73.0000 73.0000 3 2512 0.876 12 EURINR 29-Jan-13 73.0000 73.0000 73.0000 73.0000 1 23 0.584 8 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 88.5400 88.7600 88.2600 88.5675 4257 21323 1848.51382 20883 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 88.7325 89.0000 88.5250 88.8500 466 6505 202.76174 2283 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 88.9000 89.2000 88.9000 89.2000 6 508 4.7233 53 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 70.9200 71.3325 70.3400 70.4800 3754 12878 993.32441 14034 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 71.1000 71.2500 70.7000 70.7325 113 2612 22.01453 310 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.0550 1 2 0.07109 1 USDINR 27-Jun-12 56.3500 56.6250 56.3225 56.4150 70580 704065 123969.1281 2195095 USDINR 27-Jul-12 56.6800 56.8850 56.5800 56.6825 8240 374047 13075.35225 230416 USDINR 29-Aug-12 56.9500 57.1300 56.8475 56.9550 1150 127072 1323.23277 23217 USDINR 26-Sep-12 57.1425 57.3800 57.0975 57.1575 338 62899 696.71144 12168 USDINR 29-Oct-12 57.3275 57.6000 57.3275 57.5500 59 37804 38.35404 667 USDINR 27-Nov-12 57.7000 57.8000 57.6800 57.7000 21 9727 5.88694 102 USDINR 27-Dec-12 57.9200 58.0500 57.7200 57.7200 12 7883 7.81267 135 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.9200 58.3500 57.9200 58.2000 6 2593 2.21175 38 USDINR 26-Feb-13 58.5425 58.5600 58.4975 58.5050 10 6479 33.37598 570 USDINR 27-Mar-13 58.7100 58.9600 58.6725 58.9600 30 12733 109.65875 1863 USDINR 26-Apr-13 58.9000 59.1250 58.8400 59.0025 30 31336 43.71409 740 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)