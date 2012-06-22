Jun 22 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 176,073.21 million rupees Open interest : 1,569,698 Volume : 3,050,945 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jun-12 71.2000 71.8300 71.1500 71.7350 7915 36515 2827.42277 39530 EURINR 27-Jul-12 71.6925 72.0500 71.4300 72.0100 463 9443 331.42033 4612 EURINR 29-Aug-12 72.0000 72.2000 72.0000 72.0200 5 668 0.86504 12 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 87.8000 89.3950 87.8000 89.1650 4466 20524 1770.7922 19885 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 89.3150 89.6000 88.5600 89.4000 495 7483 232.12902 2600 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 89.2500 89.6000 89.2500 89.4950 13 543 8.60159 96 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 71.0025 71.3700 70.5300 71.2375 3777 13357 1101.14579 15521 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 70.9500 71.5300 70.8875 71.4200 295 3197 137.96678 1936 USDINR 27-Jun-12 56.8600 57.3900 56.8525 57.2525 86404 679290 146381.9635 2561647 USDINR 27-Jul-12 56.8000 57.6600 56.8000 57.5200 12268 485374 20335.29614 354258 USDINR 29-Aug-12 57.4050 57.9150 57.3600 57.7850 1690 135644 1685.4011 29229 USDINR 26-Sep-12 57.6150 58.1700 57.6150 58.0200 481 66480 796.29457 13760 USDINR 29-Oct-12 57.9000 58.4275 57.9000 58.2425 165 38333 118.12284 2027 USDINR 27-Nov-12 58.1350 58.6000 58.1350 58.4350 71 10235 76.99204 1316 USDINR 27-Dec-12 58.2000 58.9500 58.2000 58.8800 34 8036 22.29659 380 USDINR 29-Jan-13 58.8500 59.2625 58.7200 58.9325 56 2490 28.2387 479 USDINR 26-Feb-13 59.1600 59.2500 59.1600 59.1800 3 6490 6.87203 116 USDINR 27-Mar-13 59.3000 59.4900 59.3000 59.4900 19 13158 32.6181 550 USDINR 26-Apr-13 59.4000 59.8150 59.2050 59.8150 46 31354 86.14795 1445 USDINR 29-May-13 59.8975 60.0000 59.6800 59.9000 24 1084 92.62516 1546 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)