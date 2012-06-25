Jun 25 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 200,078.12 million rupees Open interest : 1,590,723 Volume : 3,495,616 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jun-12 71.5000 71.5000 70.6550 71.1175 9887 30949 3019.23827 42571 EURINR 27-Jul-12 71.8000 71.8000 70.9000 71.3425 968 11746 436.94607 6141 EURINR 29-Aug-12 71.6550 71.6550 71.1800 71.4000 13 685 15.10484 212 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 88.8900 88.9800 87.9000 88.6325 4388 16400 1474.04549 16706 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 89.2000 89.2000 88.1000 88.8825 743 8966 354.98459 4011 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 88.5000 88.7000 88.5000 88.5900 7 544 0.97432 11 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 90.0000 90.0000 89.2100 89.2100 3 2 0.35836 4 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 71.1500 71.4900 70.2100 71.4250 3268 11705 986.73578 13940 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 70.9000 71.8075 70.4950 71.6750 532 4521 224.4 3159 USDINR 27-Jun-12 56.9975 57.1275 56.4325 57.0725 101824 642189 168393.8521 2967803 USDINR 27-Jul-12 57.2500 57.4150 56.7200 57.3600 18533 546173 22346.7914 391933 USDINR 29-Aug-12 57.4600 57.6625 56.9800 57.6075 1929 140011 1813.34794 31650 USDINR 26-Sep-12 58.1700 58.1700 57.2125 57.8425 370 65179 590.46868 10279 USDINR 29-Oct-12 57.6650 58.1500 57.3700 58.1500 124 37888 144.28709 2503 USDINR 27-Nov-12 57.7500 58.3800 57.6475 58.3000 70 10364 60.04861 1037 USDINR 27-Dec-12 58.0325 58.6000 57.9000 58.6000 28 7986 67.71845 1162 USDINR 29-Jan-13 58.7500 58.8000 58.7500 58.8000 7 2468 7.40666 126 USDINR 26-Feb-13 59.0000 59.1000 59.0000 59.1000 5 6417 7.38077 125 USDINR 27-Mar-13 59.6300 59.6300 59.6300 59.6300 15 13947 47.82151 802 USDINR 26-Apr-13 58.7550 59.5900 58.7550 59.5900 24 31299 52.13983 871 USDINR 29-May-13 59.0500 60.0600 59.0500 59.7925 17 1284 34.0737 570 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)