Jun 26 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 164,550.78 million rupees Open interest : 1,630,941 Volume : 2,833,160 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jun-12 71.2100 71.4600 71.0800 71.1800 8213 23642 3567.42681 50049 EURINR 27-Jul-12 71.4350 71.6850 71.3300 71.4175 1905 21199 1459.86067 20422 EURINR 29-Aug-12 71.7350 71.7350 71.7350 71.7350 10 741 7.53761 105 EURINR 29-Jan-13 72.6000 72.6000 72.6000 72.6000 1 30 0.5082 7 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 88.7500 89.3000 88.6025 89.1650 4332 11191 2101.6714 23619 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 88.9025 89.5400 88.8350 89.3825 2071 15594 1423.22718 15955 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 89.5000 89.6075 89.4950 89.6075 9 562 2.59664 29 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 90.0975 2 2 3.5839 40 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 71.5275 72.0900 71.5100 71.8350 4720 8303 1560.91451 21756 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 71.8000 72.3200 71.7325 72.0200 1458 9305 733.39991 10189 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 72.0200 72.3000 72.0000 72.1225 21 109 11.46277 159 USDINR 27-Jun-12 56.9475 57.1975 56.8600 57.0275 74792 540127 121895.1434 2136794 USDINR 27-Jul-12 57.1750 57.4675 57.1425 57.2950 15398 662793 28637.07667 499518 USDINR 29-Aug-12 57.5100 57.7300 57.4125 57.5675 1719 157228 2514.39532 43647 USDINR 26-Sep-12 57.7650 57.9575 57.6600 57.7825 218 67925 400.04545 6917 USDINR 29-Oct-12 58.0000 58.1900 58.0000 58.0275 60 37861 47.92199 825 USDINR 27-Nov-12 58.3000 58.4500 58.2300 58.3000 50 10679 29.79434 511 USDINR 27-Dec-12 58.6025 58.6025 58.4800 58.4800 8 7997 2.75195 47 USDINR 29-Jan-13 58.7550 58.7550 58.6000 58.7000 13 2476 95.72859 1630 USDINR 26-Feb-13 58.9375 59.1000 58.9375 59.1000 7 6427 31.72907 538 USDINR 27-Mar-13 59.2175 59.5100 59.2175 59.4100 13 14017 8.72203 147 USDINR 26-Apr-13 59.4350 59.6000 59.4175 59.6000 12 31349 5.05833 85 USDINR 29-May-13 59.8100 59.8500 59.7200 59.8000 8 1384 10.2238 171 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)