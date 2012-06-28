Jun 28 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 102,366.35 million rupees Open interest : 1,378,820 Volume : 1,767,497 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jul-12 71.5900 71.6800 70.8925 70.9675 6906 20210 2531.59103 35524 EURINR 29-Aug-12 71.9000 71.9675 71.1025 71.1450 36 902 6.7101 94 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 89.0000 89.2700 88.6000 88.7225 4204 19898 1326.29695 14900 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 89.4000 89.5000 88.9000 88.9125 41 1258 19.59826 220 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 90.3000 90.3000 90.3000 90.3000 1 125 0.0903 1 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 71.9400 72.2675 71.7100 71.8300 4076 12900 893.4842 12411 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 72.1725 72.3725 72.0000 72.0925 26 284 4.54461 63 USDINR 27-Jul-12 57.3300 57.3900 57.0200 57.1100 71901 945844 93660.39368 1636352 USDINR 29-Aug-12 57.5400 57.6600 57.3000 57.3950 2560 182283 2356.6095 40975 USDINR 26-Sep-12 57.7500 57.8800 57.5200 57.6125 685 77469 579.17307 10034 USDINR 29-Oct-12 57.9925 58.1100 57.7800 57.8025 411 40018 452.10264 7796 USDINR 27-Nov-12 57.9600 58.3300 57.9600 58.1175 89 11782 229.75165 3946 USDINR 27-Dec-12 58.5100 58.5900 58.1550 58.1850 25 7962 25.73212 441 USDINR 29-Jan-13 59.6500 59.6500 58.5125 58.6500 18 4056 122.89533 2093 USDINR 26-Feb-13 58.8000 58.9000 58.8000 58.9000 11 6892 73.9823 1254 USDINR 27-Mar-13 59.2000 59.6000 59.2000 59.6000 5 13232 9.1127 154 USDINR 26-Apr-13 59.4800 59.5500 59.4000 59.4000 12 31352 5.11604 86 USDINR 29-May-13 59.5525 59.7000 59.5500 59.5500 4 1325 0.2385 4 USDINR 26-Jun-13 59.8000 60.1900 59.8000 59.9000 30 1028 68.92987 1149 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)