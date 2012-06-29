Jun 29 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 148,280.32 million rupees Open interest : 1,363,487 Volume : 2,598,515 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jul-12 71.2500 71.5900 70.4900 70.5600 9719 18730 3079.04829 43349 EURINR 29-Aug-12 71.7275 71.8000 70.6950 70.7200 92 985 21.5012 302 EURINR 27-Dec-12 72.1500 72.1500 71.8000 71.8000 2 2512 7.1975 100 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 88.6700 88.7800 87.4325 87.5425 5019 17431 1444.49792 16398 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 89.0675 89.0675 87.7275 87.7925 103 1231 41.67536 472 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 89.0200 89.0200 89.0200 89.0200 1 125 0.08902 1 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 71.6000 71.6575 70.4150 70.5350 5845 11086 1369.3492 19277 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 71.8750 71.8750 70.5800 70.7550 60 371 27.90287 392 USDINR 27-Jul-12 56.9450 56.9450 56.0500 56.1100 100862 914692 136403.0645 2414695 USDINR 29-Aug-12 57.1500 57.1950 56.3150 56.3550 4196 195282 4172.0889 73512 USDINR 26-Sep-12 57.4000 57.4175 56.5325 56.5925 1033 80974 1225.96786 21530 USDINR 29-Oct-12 57.6450 57.6450 56.7850 56.8375 194 40494 227.68043 3982 USDINR 27-Nov-12 57.9000 57.9000 57.0000 57.0825 91 13486 154.80017 2694 USDINR 27-Dec-12 57.9500 58.0000 57.2025 57.2525 32 8174 63.56193 1101 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.7100 57.7100 57.7100 57.7100 6 4054 0.75083 13 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.9100 57.9100 57.9100 57.9100 5 6897 15.24753 258 USDINR 27-Mar-13 58.4000 58.7400 58.1500 58.1625 9 13247 16.30691 275 USDINR 26-Apr-13 59.1000 59.1000 58.3000 58.3125 22 31338 7.82739 134 USDINR 29-May-13 58.9000 58.9000 58.7600 58.7600 2 1335 0.5883 10 USDINR 26-Jun-13 59.5000 59.5000 58.6700 58.7325 3 1043 1.17818 20 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)