Jul 2 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 127,429.19 million rupees Open interest : 1,302,579 Volume : 2,256,117 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jul-12 70.3475 70.8200 70.2075 70.2875 8504 17319 3036.46608 43060 EURINR 29-Aug-12 70.5000 71.0000 70.2000 70.3625 87 930 32.07289 453 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 87.3425 87.7800 87.1500 87.2500 4010 17561 1066.97698 12195 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.5000 88.0000 87.2800 87.4550 80 1257 66.67352 760 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 70.1725 70.4700 69.7400 69.8275 6326 10648 1477.3897 21077 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 70.3025 70.5500 69.8200 69.9925 18 375 7.23187 103 USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.7900 56.1200 55.6625 55.7100 70975 856356 116190.903 2079641 USDINR 29-Aug-12 56.0500 56.3975 55.8300 55.9700 4382 196371 4769.43478 84974 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.9900 56.9900 56.1800 56.2350 592 81202 614.31993 10902 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.5000 56.8600 56.4000 56.5650 148 40863 85.06847 1504 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.9575 57.0000 56.7000 56.7000 40 13537 48.59778 856 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.9950 57.3000 56.8700 56.9000 21 8089 15.00892 263 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.4950 57.5200 57.0775 57.0775 14 4130 8.38445 146 USDINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.9350 1 6895 0.11462 2 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.5150 57.5800 57.4500 57.5100 5 13277 2.24291 39 USDINR 26-Apr-13 58.3100 58.3100 57.8650 57.8675 12 31327 1.91491 33 USDINR 29-May-13 58.6900 58.6900 58.6400 58.6400 3 1334 0.70412 12 USDINR 26-Jun-13 58.7100 58.8000 58.3600 58.4900 11 1108 5.6907 97 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)