Jul 3 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 179,852.15 million rupees Open interest : 1,329,137 Volume : 3,223,575 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jul-12 70.1600 70.1600 68.9000 69.0150 10131 16754 4766.20826 68737 EURINR 29-Aug-12 70.7000 70.7000 69.1500 69.2475 79 1308 47.4697 682 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 87.1400 87.2675 85.8650 85.9775 4727 12340 1978.43627 22904 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.0100 87.3950 86.2000 86.2325 197 1431 59.95747 692 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.3150 64 226 5.5607 64 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 69.7475 69.7475 68.5600 68.7225 5819 9326 1759.66557 25484 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 69.7000 69.7000 68.9000 68.9500 108 586 50.72966 733 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 70.7625 2 0 3.55331 51 USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.6125 55.6450 54.7525 54.8550 84631 880371 163095.0136 2958523 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.9400 55.9400 55.0600 55.1500 5770 201635 6413.92785 115771 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.2100 56.2100 55.2900 55.4025 856 82954 1173.46668 21075 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.2000 56.2000 55.5700 55.6050 186 41824 172.27787 3084 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.2500 56.3000 55.7800 55.8175 99 13544 178.15513 3178 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.5800 56.6325 56.0000 56.0000 43 8498 39.181 695 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.2500 56.4500 56.2500 56.3000 9 4052 18.12598 322 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.0500 57.0500 56.5000 56.5000 17 7080 34.90193 614 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.2200 57.2500 56.7500 56.7500 23 13494 21.46716 375 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.6675 57.9100 57.1000 57.1000 27 31323 11.23513 196 USDINR 29-May-13 58.0000 58.0000 57.3750 57.5600 8 1261 16.3491 283 USDINR 26-Jun-13 57.8550 57.9200 57.3900 57.6000 15 1130 6.47287 112 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)