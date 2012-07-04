Jul 4 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 175,826.03 million rupees Open interest : 1,218,687 Volume : 3,184,178 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jul-12 68.7900 69.2425 68.4700 68.7725 10130 14099 3308.09677 48028 EURINR 29-Aug-12 69.0000 69.4500 68.8000 68.9975 129 1391 66.01856 955 EURINR 29-Oct-12 69.4000 69.4000 69.4000 69.4000 1 100 6.8012 98 EURINR 27-Dec-12 70.0000 71.0000 70.0000 71.0000 2 2512 0.211 3 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 85.5500 86.1800 85.1350 85.6225 5113 11683 1376.99436 16077 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 85.0500 86.5200 85.0500 85.9525 133 1605 76.04872 884 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 86.4000 86.4000 86.4000 86.4000 1 125 3.7152 43 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 68.3725 69.0100 68.1875 68.5525 4932 9160 1004.58374 14643 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 68.8100 69.2000 68.4600 68.7525 38 665 12.4888 182 USDINR 27-Jul-12 54.5950 55.0700 54.4150 54.7650 104044 760091 162294.8536 2964172 USDINR 29-Aug-12 54.8500 55.3650 54.7200 55.0675 5707 207287 5981.30905 108628 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.2000 55.6000 54.9700 55.2950 1194 85617 1044.08158 18864 USDINR 29-Oct-12 55.9850 55.9925 55.2525 55.5500 277 42671 285.15557 5132 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.8000 56.0000 55.5000 55.8700 81 12773 136.96589 2455 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.9975 56.3000 55.6250 56.0450 68 8632 38.03799 679 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.1225 56.4200 55.8000 56.2000 8 4125 7.46383 133 USDINR 26-Feb-13 56.4000 56.5500 56.3000 56.5400 10 7435 27.11013 480 USDINR 27-Mar-13 56.7000 57.0000 56.6500 56.8125 17 13531 9.59712 169 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.0025 57.1900 56.9725 57.1000 20 31313 14.7266 258 USDINR 29-May-13 57.1500 57.4000 57.1500 57.2000 3 1276 2.28975 40 USDINR 26-Jun-13 57.5000 57.6100 57.3500 57.3500 28 2596 129.4846 2255 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)