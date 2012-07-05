Jul 5 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 150,240.67 million rupees Open interest : 1,248,917 Volume : 2,704,601 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jul-12 68.7500 69.1725 68.5300 69.0075 7271 14743 2046.0525 29645 EURINR 29-Aug-12 69.5525 69.5525 69.2000 69.2500 78 1574 30.15876 435 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 85.4800 86.1500 85.4800 85.9975 4020 11254 992.81483 11557 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 86.1500 86.4000 86.0900 86.3500 116 1670 40.21028 466 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.6925 20 226 2.07794 24 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 68.7125 69.4150 68.7125 69.2375 4457 9456 1224.21924 17708 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 69.5000 69.6000 68.8500 69.4000 29 670 6.46107 93 USDINR 27-Jul-12 54.9875 55.3475 54.8475 55.1900 111989 782482 139421.6971 2528133 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.2200 55.6300 55.2100 55.4725 4227 213907 4195.92276 75691 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.4900 55.8900 55.4600 55.7200 866 87494 1615.02366 28997 USDINR 29-Oct-12 55.9200 56.1000 55.7000 56.0000 198 43417 308.15819 5509 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.9000 56.3700 55.9000 56.2000 94 12488 227.3554 4047 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.2200 56.5450 56.2200 56.4950 108 9834 73.35404 1299 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.7000 56.8000 56.7000 56.8000 8 4047 7.7731 137 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.1400 57.1400 57.1400 57.1400 3 7359 4.50002 79 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.2700 57.2700 57.1000 57.1000 3 13532 0.68707 12 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.3100 57.3125 57.3100 57.3125 4 30803 29.28771 511 USDINR 29-May-13 57.5000 57.7850 57.4800 57.7850 6 1252 4.78837 83 USDINR 26-Jun-13 57.7500 58.2325 57.7000 57.8775 16 2709 10.13176 175 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)