Jul 9 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 104,501.84 million rupees Open interest : 1,209,515 Volume : 1,844,872 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jul-12 68.9000 69.1225 68.8000 68.9475 7380 20500 2481.76388 36008 EURINR 29-Aug-12 69.2000 69.3650 69.0000 69.2000 24 1657 8.85529 128 EURINR 29-Oct-12 69.8000 69.8000 69.8000 69.8000 1 106 0.4188 6 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 86.6000 87.0900 86.6000 86.7900 2789 16873 713.50009 8214 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.6000 87.6000 86.9600 87.1275 84 2033 28.05635 322 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 87.0000 87.5000 87.0000 87.5000 20 201 1.7486 20 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 70.2200 70.5725 70.2200 70.4675 3511 10312 1010.38785 14348 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 70.3100 71.0000 70.3000 70.6475 46 720 11.58327 164 USDINR 27-Jul-12 56.0100 56.2600 55.9500 56.1075 70555 718629 96125.18198 1712833 USDINR 29-Aug-12 56.0900 56.5400 56.0900 56.4100 3183 226558 2970.6135 52675 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.6500 56.8000 56.5400 56.6750 685 88758 658.79708 11628 USDINR 29-Oct-12 57.8200 57.8200 56.8225 56.9475 146 41207 215.34697 3781 USDINR 27-Nov-12 57.2400 57.3000 57.1000 57.1400 40 11624 76.36278 1336 USDINR 27-Dec-12 57.3500 57.5700 57.3500 57.4700 26 10717 20.26715 353 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.7325 57.7325 57.7300 57.7300 7 4879 29.55734 512 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.9975 57.9975 57.7500 57.8000 14 7370 1.67509 29 USDINR 27-Mar-13 58.3000 58.3000 58.0000 58.2900 71 13975 29.67782 510 USDINR 26-Apr-13 58.1125 58.6000 58.1125 58.6000 55 29918 25.83992 442 USDINR 29-May-13 58.7700 58.7700 58.7000 58.7000 2 1274 0.70454 12 USDINR 26-Jun-13 58.9000 59.1000 58.9000 59.0000 16 2204 91.5089 1551 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)