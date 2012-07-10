Jul 10 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 123,182.42 million rupees Open interest : 1,179,752 Volume : 2,180,622 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jul-12 68.9000 69.0900 68.2500 68.3000 11213 19948 3706.24464 54038 EURINR 29-Aug-12 69.1000 69.1000 68.5300 68.5525 198 1925 119.59545 1737 EURINR 27-Dec-12 69.7500 70.6975 69.6300 69.6300 6 2512 14.01638 201 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 86.5525 86.9800 86.0775 86.1500 3512 17179 1052.68411 12165 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.1000 87.1050 86.3550 86.4200 104 2212 65.77056 757 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.9175 11 201 0.9584 11 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 70.4550 70.5400 69.7100 69.7975 5980 10526 1740.90392 24805 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 70.3000 70.7500 70.0000 70.0325 59 813 9.93383 141 USDINR 27-Jul-12 56.0700 56.0975 55.4850 55.5275 78077 685271 111272.164 1994160 USDINR 29-Aug-12 56.3050 56.3750 55.7675 55.8175 4497 230630 4398.82983 78471 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.5825 56.6300 56.0375 56.0800 447 88840 387.20778 6875 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.8400 56.8800 56.3125 56.3850 208 41882 178.10666 3151 USDINR 27-Nov-12 57.0600 57.0600 56.5500 56.5650 56 11640 100.73915 1777 USDINR 27-Dec-12 57.2700 57.2775 56.8500 56.8500 20 10627 44.10842 774 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.6075 57.6075 57.4000 57.4100 18 7382 7.3525 128 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.6800 57.6800 57.6800 57.6800 3 13975 0.2884 5 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.9000 57.9000 57.9000 57.9000 3 29918 0.2897 5 USDINR 29-May-13 58.2000 58.2000 58.2000 58.2000 1 1274 0.0582 1 USDINR 26-Jun-13 58.8000 58.8000 58.3125 58.3775 34 2997 83.17194 1420 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)