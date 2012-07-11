Jul 11 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 153,168.24 million rupees Open interest : 1,230,165 Volume : 2,730,231 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jul-12 68.3125 68.5000 67.9325 68.2500 9287 19860 3114.86543 45714 EURINR 29-Aug-12 68.5500 68.6000 68.1200 68.5450 124 2066 35.11571 513 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 86.0500 86.6900 86.0000 86.4425 4129 18007 1474.05736 17078 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 86.8400 86.8400 86.3000 86.7500 73 2414 39.98417 462 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 85.7800 87.0000 85.7800 87.0000 2 203 4.52156 52 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 70.2350 70.4025 69.7625 70.0975 4114 10800 1119.88656 15987 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 70.5000 70.5000 70.0525 70.4000 36 854 6.59867 94 USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.6000 55.9075 55.4200 55.6050 90689 730753 142487.2858 2563258 USDINR 29-Aug-12 56.0775 56.1850 55.7000 55.9050 5046 230832 3430.90538 61393 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.2500 56.4600 55.9675 56.1600 778 88097 637.99234 11362 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.4400 56.5900 56.2200 56.5850 317 44435 409.65966 7259 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.7400 56.7525 56.5000 56.7000 24 11813 32.66375 577 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.9600 57.0000 56.7500 56.8100 22 10838 20.6601 363 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.0400 57.0400 56.9100 56.9100 3 4879 0.39859 7 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.2925 57.5000 57.2925 57.4525 3 7304 4.53864 79 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.3900 58.0000 57.3600 57.5100 40 15427 132.91076 2308 USDINR 26-Apr-13 58.1400 58.2900 57.8000 58.1450 42 27608 139.66571 2414 USDINR 29-May-13 58.2000 58.2000 58.0200 58.1000 8 1424 14.6915 253 USDINR 26-Jun-13 58.4000 58.6000 58.4000 58.6000 47 2551 61.83845 1058 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)