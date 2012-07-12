Jul 12 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 123,174.47 million rupees Open interest : 1,206,954 Volume : 2,181,537 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jul-12 68.2300 68.3900 68.1100 68.1975 9159 17768 3205.16268 46948 EURINR 29-Aug-12 68.5800 68.7350 68.4075 68.4700 109 2410 49.97403 729 EURINR 26-Sep-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 69.3775 1 21 0.06889 1 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 86.6950 86.6950 86.2250 86.4025 3765 16460 975.0711 11285 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 86.6000 86.8900 86.5625 86.6900 66 2451 18.72524 216 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 86.1000 86.9975 86.1000 86.9975 5 203 0.43379 5 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 70.1100 70.6100 69.6600 70.5725 5829 11235 1525.06984 21700 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 70.1525 70.8700 70.0000 70.8700 64 946 17.69835 251 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 70.8900 70.9900 70.8900 70.9900 3 1 0.28388 4 USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.7000 56.0525 55.6625 56.0225 84517 726743 112618.276 2015733 USDINR 29-Aug-12 56.0000 56.3300 55.9500 56.3050 4114 237143 3559.71669 63388 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.2400 56.6000 56.1900 56.5800 678 92683 872.02952 15448 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.8000 56.8600 56.5075 56.8450 110 44533 171.32442 3024 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.8400 57.1500 56.7500 57.1025 72 12045 95.81351 1686 USDINR 27-Dec-12 57.0500 57.4225 57.0500 57.3700 32 10747 29.98449 523 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.5000 57.5000 57.2225 57.4300 10 4929 7.98278 139 USDINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.4525 1 7304 0.05745 1 USDINR 27-Mar-13 58.2400 58.2400 58.2400 58.2400 2 15427 0.11594 2 USDINR 29-May-13 58.6000 58.6000 58.6000 58.6000 2 1424 0.293 5 USDINR 26-Jun-13 58.6000 58.9000 58.6000 58.9000 21 2481 26.39385 449 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)