Jul 13 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 144,756.31 million rupees Open interest : 1,226,493 Volume : 2,579,029 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jul-12 68.0900 68.1525 67.3200 67.3725 9968 18743 2873.37334 42422 EURINR 29-Aug-12 68.3925 68.3925 67.6000 67.6525 169 2894 87.7767 1294 EURINR 26-Sep-12 68.2000 68.5500 68.2000 68.5500 2 27 0.75055 11 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 86.0000 86.1300 85.2500 85.3150 5531 10991 1820.94656 21224 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 86.3000 86.4400 85.6000 85.6400 172 2201 88.74894 1031 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 86.2500 86.2500 85.9500 85.9500 3 203 4.74222 55 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 70.2975 70.3975 69.5400 69.6475 6548 10571 1538.76046 21979 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 70.5000 70.5900 69.8250 69.8850 61 963 8.42658 120 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 69.5000 69.5000 69.5000 69.5000 1 5 0.278 4 USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.8025 55.8950 55.2025 55.2650 101429 738856 132114.2265 2379685 USDINR 29-Aug-12 56.1100 56.1125 55.5000 55.5600 5744 235531 4548.07834 81568 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.3800 56.3975 55.7800 55.8275 870 93235 890.63373 15894 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.6200 56.6200 56.0425 56.1050 309 44574 260.9874 4633 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.8500 56.8500 56.3450 56.3775 103 11414 140.97947 2494 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.9600 57.1125 56.6000 56.6050 106 12877 331.86218 5824 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.2800 57.6200 57.0325 57.0325 8 4750 18.24344 319 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.4050 57.4050 57.2200 57.2200 4 7296 0.51531 9 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.9300 57.9300 57.5250 57.5250 2 27608 5.32916 92 USDINR 29-May-13 58.4000 58.4000 57.7500 57.7500 3 1419 0.63975 11 USDINR 26-Jun-13 58.7000 58.7000 58.0200 58.0200 21 2335 21.01505 360 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)