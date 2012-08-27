Aug 27 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 943,153.61 million rupees Open interest : 1,308,995 Volume : 1,673,722 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Aug-12 69.4600 69.7450 69.3150 69.7225 5,916 18,322 16,923.59 24,325 EURINR 26-Sep-12 69.6000 69.9325 69.5950 69.9175 889 6,917 4,110.39 5,887 EURINR 29-Oct-12 69.8450 70.1000 69.8450 70.1000 7 297 14.01 20 EURINR 27-Dec-12 70.5100 70.5100 70.5100 70.5100 2 2,414 4.23 6 EURINR 29-Jan-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.5750 0 45 0.00 0 EURINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.9075 0 14 0.00 0 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.7825 88.0675 87.6150 88.0400 4,408 13,688 10,754.78 12,234 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 88.3950 88.3950 87.9825 88.2775 890 7,184 2,179.56 2,472 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 88.4000 88.4000 88.4000 88.4000 2 76 9.72 11 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.4850 0 143 0.00 0 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 70.5300 70.7700 70.4000 70.7350 3,628 11,919 9,676.77 13,701 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 70.6550 70.9525 70.6550 70.9350 354 2,425 847.86 1,197 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.7050 0 12 0.00 0 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.4800 55.7050 55.4500 55.6850 49,234 588988 689186.26 1239176 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.6900 55.9375 55.6800 55.9175 8,970 427172 187438.95 335,620 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.0375 56.2050 56.0250 56.1925 1,031 115,724 15,667.51 27,914 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.2925 56.4650 56.2925 56.4475 163 30,814 2,074.79 3,680 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.6000 56.7000 56.5800 56.7000 88 17,341 854.18 1,508 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.7575 56.9800 56.7500 56.9800 16 8,844 523.72 921 USDINR 26-Feb-13 56.9000 57.2200 56.9000 57.2200 18 7,336 1,436.13 2,517 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.3800 57.4850 57.3000 57.4850 12 17,071 1,451.16 2,533 USDINR 26-Apr-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.9600 0 26,736 0.00 0 USDINR 29-May-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 58.2375 0 1,300 0.00 0 USDINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 58.4600 0 2,671 0.00 0 USDINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 58.7125 0 1,542 0.00 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 : E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)