Sep 12 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 1,080,664.4 million rupees Open interest : 1,328,124 Volume : 1,928,247 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-12 71.1300 71.4000 70.9525 71.3400 8,055 32,416 28,421.40 39,916 EURINR 29-Oct-12 71.1000 71.7000 71.1000 71.6625 401 7,029 1,637.91 2,290 EURINR 27-Nov-12 71.7500 71.8000 71.7500 71.8000 3 161 3.59 5 EURINR 27-Dec-12 71.9800 71.9800 71.9800 71.9800 2 2,413 2.88 4 EURINR 29-Jan-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.7450 0 45 0.00 0 EURINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 73.1125 0 14 0.00 0 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 88.8100 89.1050 88.8100 88.9650 4,638 20,729 10,265.84 11,540 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 89.1650 89.4200 89.1600 89.3000 162 4,834 339.19 380 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 89.5000 89.5000 89.5000 89.5000 1 680 0.90 1 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 90.5175 0 15 0.00 0 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 70.9700 71.2325 70.8300 70.9925 5,799 14,838 12,710.67 17,905 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 71.1950 71.4500 71.1000 71.2325 92 1,653 107.59 151 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.0275 0 1 0.00 0 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.3750 55.4500 55.2100 55.3000 88,916 821,134 971,370.51 1755794 USDINR 29-Oct-12 55.6500 55.7275 55.4800 55.5675 12,778 258,712 43,561.31 78,369 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.8500 55.9725 55.7500 55.8175 1,097 58,227 9,126.34 16,351 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.1000 56.2500 56.0300 56.1250 231 36,087 2,162.39 3,855 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.3700 56.5275 56.2775 56.3525 51 10,305 468.59 831 USDINR 26-Feb-13 56.6800 56.7000 56.5150 56.6025 45 9,027 412.15 728 USDINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.4125 1 18,580 27.56 48 USDINR 26-Apr-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.6850 1 26,084 27.69 48 USDINR 29-May-13 57.5100 57.5100 57.4725 57.4725 3 1,269 4.03 7 USDINR 26-Jun-13 57.8000 57.8000 57.7900 57.7900 3 2,267 2.31 4 USDINR 29-Jul-13 58.0000 58.0000 57.9000 58.0000 3 1,582 6.96 12 USDINR 28-Aug-13 58.1625 58.1625 58.0900 58.0900 4 22 4.65 8 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222,/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)