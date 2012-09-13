Sep 13 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 688,680.01 million rupees Open interest : 1,369,069 Volume : 1,218,936 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-12 71.4000 71.7100 71.3250 71.4625 7,382 36,079 22,761.46 31,803 EURINR 29-Oct-12 71.7800 71.9900 71.7200 71.7725 583 7,824 2,324.89 3,234 EURINR 27-Nov-12 72.2000 72.2000 72.0000 72.0000 28 496 451.41 626 EURINR 27-Dec-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.8025 0 2,413 0.00 0 EURINR 29-Jan-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 73.2450 0 45 0.00 0 EURINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 73.6075 0 14 0.00 0 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 88.9900 89.4400 88.9900 89.1800 4,319 21,872 11,244.80 12,594 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 89.4500 89.7500 89.4500 89.5275 261 4,937 588.90 657 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 89.8300 89.8300 89.5525 89.5525 3 681 2.69 3 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 90.6250 0 15 0.00 0 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 71.0675 71.4975 71.0675 71.2700 4,556 16,467 8,399.14 11,776 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 71.3750 71.7000 71.3750 71.5125 124 1,683 220.42 308 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.0000 0 1 0.00 0 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.4500 55.5700 55.3050 55.4275 62,252 838,883 610,181.97 1099713 USDINR 29-Oct-12 55.6300 55.8275 55.6250 55.6925 2,704 270,717 26,103.64 46,821 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.9000 56.0700 55.9000 55.9575 448 60,238 4,133.65 7,382 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.2275 56.3500 56.1950 56.2525 119 36,883 1,315.19 2,337 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.4425 56.6025 56.4425 56.5150 96 10,956 805.36 1,425 USDINR 26-Feb-13 56.7425 56.8500 56.7150 56.8000 18 9,054 85.20 150 USDINR 27-Mar-13 56.9375 57.2500 56.9375 57.2500 10 18,582 20.54 36 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.1300 57.3200 57.1300 57.3200 3 26,079 33.23 58 USDINR 29-May-13 57.4650 57.4650 57.4650 57.4650 1 1,269 1.72 3 USDINR 26-Jun-13 57.6350 57.6350 57.6350 57.6350 1 2,270 1.73 3 USDINR 29-Jul-13 57.8800 57.8800 57.8800 57.8800 1 1,585 1.74 3 USDINR 28-Aug-13 58.1525 58.2400 58.1525 58.2400 2 26 2.33 4 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222,/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)