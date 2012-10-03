Oct 3 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 145,568.16 million rupees Open interest : 1,153,385 Volume : 2,737,130 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-12 67.9500 68.1800 67.6425 67.6950 6,586 19,411 2925.52209 43,140 EURINR 27-Nov-12 68.0750 68.1600 67.8650 67.8850 111 1,295 44.15211 649 EURINR 27-Dec-12 68.3500 68.5000 68.1000 68.1000 5 2,422 1.90765 28 EURINR 29-Jan-13 68.5000 68.5000 68.5000 68.5000 1 30 1.0275 15 EURINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 69.4675 0 14 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 84.8000 85.0725 84.0225 84.4450 4,468 10,257 1803.87871 21,305 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 85.1775 85.1900 84.6000 84.6725 133 1,054 45.54805 537 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 85.9250 0 20 0 0 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.2100 0 30 0 0 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 67.4575 67.4600 66.9500 67.0250 5,074 10,713 1424.84527 21,214 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 67.4900 67.6275 67.1500 67.2000 123 279 20.5363 305 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 68.3375 0 200 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-12 52.6000 52.7850 52.3775 52.4600 92,911 769,298 132170.35122,515,054 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.0000 53.0225 52.5975 52.6700 4,410 174,298 5281.95912 100,079 USDINR 27-Dec-12 53.1600 53.1600 52.7875 52.8625 936 72,398 1089.16592 20,559 USDINR 29-Jan-13 53.2650 53.3350 53.0000 53.0725 359 26,032 416.77038 7,839 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.3950 53.5500 53.2125 53.2875 281 13,088 206.38187 3,869 USDINR 27-Mar-13 53.5675 53.7200 53.4100 53.5225 60 20,107 107.01631 1,997 USDINR 26-Apr-13 53.8900 54.0450 53.6500 53.7975 26 24,405 26.11625 485 USDINR 29-May-13 54.0975 54.1500 54.0975 54.1500 4 1,364 2.4357 45 USDINR 26-Jun-13 53.6800 54.2000 53.6800 54.2000 2 2,323 0.10788 2 USDINR 29-Jul-13 54.3000 54.3000 54.3000 54.3000 1 1,583 0.0543 1 USDINR 28-Aug-13 54.7600 54.7600 54.5000 54.5000 2 2,587 0.3283 6 USDINR 26-Sep-13 54.7000 54.7000 54.7000 54.7000 1 177 0.0547 1 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)