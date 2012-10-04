Oct 4 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 151,044.08 million rupees Open interest : 1,250,106 Volume : 2,867,785 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-12 67.6100 67.6100 67.1550 67.2525 7143 19347 2934.39313 43564 EURINR 27-Nov-12 67.6650 67.7625 67.3825 67.4450 231 1794 97.33368 1442 EURINR 27-Dec-12 67.9000 68.9000 67.6800 67.6800 15 2339 10.27554 151 EURINR 29-Jan-13 68.0000 68.0000 68.0000 68.0000 1 22 0.544 8 EURINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 69.2800 0 14 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 84.1500 84.1525 83.5900 83.7150 4333 10080 1496.36484 17840 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 84.3475 84.3475 83.8325 83.9025 174 1191 50.4657 600 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 84.1100 84.1100 84.1000 84.1000 2 21 0.16821 2 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.6875 0 30 0 0 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 66.8500 66.8500 66.0300 66.1150 5327 10211 1539.98497 23241 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 66.6125 66.6650 66.2250 66.2575 82 279 12.01494 181 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 66.4200 66.5100 66.4200 66.5100 4 149 3.52609 53 USDINR 29-Oct-12 52.3200 52.3250 51.8700 51.9825 110475 823943 135074.8844 2593279 USDINR 27-Nov-12 52.4700 52.4925 52.0925 52.1850 14416 195279 6540.59873 125021 USDINR 27-Dec-12 52.6900 52.6900 52.2850 52.3725 1730 88693 2162.29551 41199 USDINR 29-Jan-13 52.8650 52.8650 52.5025 52.5875 632 29639 786.97294 14927 USDINR 26-Feb-13 52.9900 53.0800 52.7050 52.7825 162 13921 166.65372 3149 USDINR 27-Mar-13 53.0800 53.2900 52.9025 52.9475 40 20239 63.04741 1189 USDINR 26-Apr-13 53.5000 53.5500 53.1500 53.1500 41 24475 9.86717 185 USDINR 29-May-13 53.5100 53.5600 53.3300 53.3600 6 1378 2.51183 47 USDINR 26-Jun-13 53.7100 53.7100 53.5100 53.5600 6 2336 1.60895 30 USDINR 29-Jul-13 54.4600 54.4600 53.7100 53.7100 10 1448 62.3369 1157 USDINR 28-Aug-13 54.0000 54.0000 53.9100 53.9100 2 2590 0.37755 7 USDINR 26-Sep-13 54.3000 54.3000 54.1000 54.1800 7 688 27.85351 513 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)