Oct 5 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 171,160.67 million rupees Open interest : 1,183,898 Volume : 3,265,150 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-12 67.2375 67.8500 67.0550 67.7825 8004 19152 2872.90524 42531 EURINR 27-Nov-12 68.3000 68.3000 66.8000 67.9725 196 2040 62.31104 920 EURINR 27-Dec-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 68.0875 0 2339 0 0 EURINR 29-Jan-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 68.4875 0 22 0 0 EURINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 68.8275 0 14 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 83.6000 84.4250 83.5000 84.3275 4593 10422 1322.74026 15744 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 83.7225 84.6000 83.7225 84.5300 164 1142 50.70387 602 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 84.5800 84.5800 84.5800 84.5800 1 26 0.4229 5 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 85.8850 0 30 0 0 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 65.5000 66.4950 65.5000 66.4000 6058 10940 1695.80975 25616 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 66.0400 66.6600 66.0400 66.5575 118 323 20.66152 311 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.9100 1 99 3.3315 50 USDINR 29-Oct-12 51.6800 52.1650 51.5500 52.1150 113940 726073 152606.428 2939533 USDINR 27-Nov-12 52.0000 52.3675 51.7800 52.3075 7590 209656 7903.79771 151659 USDINR 27-Dec-12 52.0100 52.5300 51.9675 52.4700 2072 94987 2860.62862 54727 USDINR 29-Jan-13 52.2000 52.7375 52.1950 52.6625 770 33490 968.961 18471 USDINR 26-Feb-13 52.4500 52.9000 52.4500 52.8900 210 19221 404.54143 7680 USDINR 27-Mar-13 52.6925 53.1550 52.6750 53.1300 45 20410 144.76463 2736 USDINR 26-Apr-13 52.9500 53.3800 52.9500 53.3075 40 25062 238.32155 4484 USDINR 29-May-13 53.4900 53.4900 53.3000 53.3500 4 1378 2.1897 41 USDINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 54.1025 0 2336 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-13 53.5500 53.8150 53.3125 53.8150 5 1451 0.42813 8 USDINR 28-Aug-13 53.7600 54.0000 53.7000 54.0000 3 2585 0.80856 15 USDINR 26-Sep-13 53.9500 54.3000 53.9500 54.1000 9 700 0.91955 17 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)