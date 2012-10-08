Oct 8 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 144,902.53 million rupees Open interest : 1,198,709 Volume : 2,730,802 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-12 67.8000 68.3500 67.6500 68.2850 6622 21090 2565.48628 37693 EURINR 27-Nov-12 67.0075 68.9475 67.0075 68.4825 185 2641 96.72842 1417 EURINR 27-Dec-12 68.4500 68.5000 68.4500 68.5000 11 2280 8.2275 120 EURINR 29-Jan-13 68.9000 69.0000 68.9000 69.0000 2 10 2.2058 32 EURINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 69.3325 0 14 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 84.0200 84.6325 83.9350 84.5350 4230 9894 1479.34771 17534 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 84.3975 84.8350 84.2550 84.7450 132 1178 40.38346 478 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 85.2325 0 26 0 0 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.5050 0 30 0 0 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 66.4350 67.4950 66.3300 67.4100 5716 11055 1672.09116 24982 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 66.7025 67.6300 66.7025 67.5950 112 427 25.10024 374 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 67.3000 67.3000 67.3000 67.3000 2 99 0.13482 2 USDINR 29-Oct-12 52.1000 52.7775 52.1000 52.7200 97895 712912 129600.2286 2469759 USDINR 27-Nov-12 52.3875 52.9900 52.3625 52.9475 4867 231013 7703.2327 146143 USDINR 27-Dec-12 52.5375 53.1625 52.5300 53.1175 888 96259 952.44316 18025 USDINR 29-Jan-13 52.6000 53.3500 52.6000 53.3175 371 35026 459.31649 8659 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.1200 53.5525 53.0750 53.5100 176 20455 207.70132 3904 USDINR 27-Mar-13 53.2600 53.6550 53.2450 53.6550 63 20788 70.50098 1318 USDINR 26-Apr-13 53.5300 53.8850 53.4800 53.8850 18 25038 17.99031 336 USDINR 29-May-13 54.1000 54.1000 54.1000 54.1000 1 1388 0.541 10 USDINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 54.2400 0 2336 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-13 54.5000 54.5000 54.0000 54.3525 3 1452 0.16285 3 USDINR 28-Aug-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 54.0000 0 2585 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-13 54.7100 54.9100 54.7100 54.9100 5 713 0.71189 13 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)