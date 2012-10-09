Oct 9 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 141,766.25 million rupees Open interest : 1,202,112 Volume : 2,656,646 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-12 68.6800 68.6800 67.7500 68.3200 7319 20800 3053.6345 44799 EURINR 27-Nov-12 68.2850 68.5800 68.0875 68.5675 436 3804 224.62361 3284 EURINR 27-Dec-12 68.7000 68.8000 68.5000 68.8000 8 2185 12.1543 177 EURINR 29-Jan-13 69.0000 69.0000 69.0000 69.0000 1 25 1.035 15 EURINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 70.0725 0 14 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 84.2000 84.6975 83.9650 84.6200 4602 10321 1655.63218 19643 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 84.1850 84.9200 84.1850 84.8825 461 2637 269.15162 3187 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 85.7600 0 26 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 84.7500 85.2500 84.7500 85.2500 3 30 2.55 30 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.0775 0 30 0 0 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 67.2000 67.5700 66.7800 67.5000 5857 11123 1748.41038 26039 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 67.0800 67.7525 66.9575 67.6875 224 677 65.52423 974 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 67.7000 67.7000 67.7000 67.7000 2 98 0.13546 2 USDINR 29-Oct-12 52.5800 52.9000 52.3650 52.8250 100430 704099 127400.4743 2420128 USDINR 27-Nov-12 52.7800 53.1100 52.5850 53.0425 4245 238724 5419.53868 102435 USDINR 27-Dec-12 52.9875 53.3175 52.7800 53.2500 1286 96032 1387.3034 26136 USDINR 29-Jan-13 53.2125 53.5000 52.9950 53.4375 195 36251 230.13021 4319 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.2200 53.7000 53.1925 53.6775 66 21008 57.05944 1067 USDINR 27-Mar-13 53.4000 53.8850 53.4000 53.8850 38 21331 79.48815 1481 USDINR 26-Apr-13 53.7000 54.1000 53.7000 54.0825 15 24836 18.94555 352 USDINR 29-May-13 53.8500 54.2675 53.8500 54.2550 6 1433 2.96985 55 USDINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 55.0900 0 2336 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-13 54.3000 54.4450 54.3000 54.4450 5 1404 38.1341 702 USDINR 28-Aug-13 54.5975 54.9000 54.5000 54.9000 16 2122 96.39647 1767 USDINR 26-Sep-13 54.8300 55.1100 54.8300 55.1000 5 766 2.96182 54 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)