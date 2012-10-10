Oct 10 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 166,670.94 million rupees Open interest : 1,259,917 Volume : 3,107,818 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-12 68.1700 68.4900 68.0600 68.4450 6541 17916 2387.65128 34966 EURINR 27-Nov-12 68.3800 68.7250 68.3425 68.6725 292 4121 103.59549 1512 EURINR 27-Dec-12 68.5800 68.5800 68.5800 68.5800 2 2185 0.1372 2 EURINR 29-Jan-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 69.7375 0 25 0 0 EURINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 70.0950 0 14 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 84.8825 85.2000 84.6200 85.0950 4294 10619 1509.53099 17770 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 85.0750 85.4900 84.9100 85.3525 200 2331 59.07262 693 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 85.0975 85.4775 85.0975 85.4775 3 26 0.25598 3 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 85.5000 85.7600 85.5000 85.7600 6 50 5.1402 60 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.1075 0 30 0 0 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 67.7300 68.0525 67.6400 67.9350 4895 11532 1564.76308 23056 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 67.9900 68.2425 67.8625 68.1050 197 769 91.46211 1344 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 68.4500 0 98 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-12 52.9525 53.2750 52.9525 53.2200 108385 747893 152308.0367 2866690 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.2600 53.4800 53.1600 53.4000 4872 249312 6835.01797 128116 USDINR 27-Dec-12 53.4525 53.6825 53.3950 53.6250 877 100645 966.7454 18055 USDINR 29-Jan-13 53.6000 53.8825 53.6000 53.8400 297 36921 307.78358 5726 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.8775 54.0800 53.8400 54.0250 112 19005 253.89024 4703 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.0100 54.2525 54.0100 54.2100 93 23333 262.81347 4849 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.4300 54.5000 54.2325 54.5000 9 24847 2.34059 43 USDINR 29-May-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 54.2550 0 1433 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 55.1550 0 2336 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.0000 55.0000 55.0000 55.0000 1 1404 1.1 20 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.1000 55.4100 55.1000 55.4100 4 2126 0.93926 17 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.3200 55.6000 55.2000 55.4000 10 946 10.66897 193 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)