Oct 11 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 140,123.48 million rupees Open interest : 1,232,503 Volume : 2,618,034 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-12 68.7950 69.3650 67.9350 68.1000 6628 18590 2116.75865 31041 EURINR 27-Nov-12 68.6500 68.6675 68.1725 68.3125 220 4168 54.54292 798 EURINR 27-Dec-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 69.3600 1 2186 0.06855 1 EURINR 29-Jan-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 69.7850 0 25 0 0 EURINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 70.1425 0 14 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 85.1400 85.2300 84.4325 84.5225 4339 10082 1254.04507 14781 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 85.4000 85.4100 84.7000 84.7650 137 2273 33.66981 396 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.1700 0 26 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 85.5000 85.5000 85.2500 85.2500 2 30 1.7075 20 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.4950 0 30 0 0 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 68.0600 68.1825 67.2100 67.2700 6269 11758 1843.73812 27215 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 68.2650 68.3750 67.4200 67.4550 199 972 64.66545 951 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 68.8200 1 98 0.06769 1 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.2500 53.2600 52.7200 52.7500 94862 707383 126454.7906 2387074 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.4200 53.4600 52.9375 52.9650 4633 253378 6335.1217 119139 USDINR 27-Dec-12 53.6300 53.6500 53.1500 53.1875 798 101745 833.07211 15612 USDINR 29-Jan-13 53.8100 53.8800 53.3600 53.3825 457 39499 386.10501 7206 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.9550 54.0675 53.5600 53.5850 290 19105 162.01229 3013 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.1500 54.2325 53.7550 53.8250 198 26477 403.06698 7487 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.4000 54.4000 54.0000 54.0000 49 24837 67.15742 1242 USDINR 29-May-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 55.2425 0 1433 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.1800 55.1800 54.4500 54.4500 3 2687 27.69945 502 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.0000 55.0000 54.3225 54.3500 5 1895 27.44803 505 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.0200 55.1500 55.0200 55.1500 36 2866 57.74887 1050 USDINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.1425 0 946 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com