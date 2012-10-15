Oct 15 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 121,880.88 million rupees Open interest : 1,311,891 Volume : 2,271,597 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-12 68.5300 68.8250 68.4975 68.7700 6096 20641 1951.35104 28410 EURINR 27-Nov-12 69.1500 69.1500 68.7275 68.9975 171 5217 96.41837 1399 EURINR 27-Dec-12 69.2300 69.2300 69.2300 69.2300 5 1916 18.95533 274 EURINR 29-Jan-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 69.9125 0 25 0 0 EURINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 70.2550 0 14 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 85.0050 85.3100 85.0050 85.1550 4199 10988 1047.10837 12291 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 85.3200 85.5500 85.2700 85.4175 252 2715 67.41658 789 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.0225 0 36 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 85.7500 85.7500 85.7500 85.7500 3 50 2.5725 30 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.2700 0 30 0 0 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 67.5825 67.7725 67.3025 67.3475 6401 11564 1416.08541 20969 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 67.7500 67.9475 67.5250 67.5575 126 923 30.21961 446 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 67.4000 68.4175 67.4000 68.4175 9 83 1.76361 26 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.0350 53.2225 52.9750 53.0350 78747 743944 110235.5805 2075699 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.3500 53.4450 53.2000 53.2575 4249 281987 5853.80586 109784 USDINR 27-Dec-12 53.5000 53.6600 53.4200 53.4800 516 103541 444.79438 8307 USDINR 29-Jan-13 53.7750 53.8450 53.6350 53.6900 157 42001 143.70649 2674 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.9800 54.0600 53.8500 53.8900 65 19198 26.18222 485 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.0500 54.2500 54.0500 54.1075 89 32766 357.92158 6606 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.4200 54.4825 54.2225 54.3000 44 24930 57.1243 1051 USDINR 29-May-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 54.8750 0 1433 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.6700 54.7000 54.6200 54.7000 3 2336 30.3395 555 USDINR 29-Jul-13 54.9925 55.0500 54.7000 54.8500 25 1835 31.14557 569 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.2500 55.2600 55.1500 55.1500 14 2633 29.11598 527 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.4500 55.8000 55.2200 55.3000 9 1085 39.27991 706 101180 1311891 121880.8871 2271597 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)