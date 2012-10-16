Oct 16 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 102,100.39 million rupees Open interest : 1,340,400 Volume : 1,900,891 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-12 68.6250 69.0000 68.5150 68.9275 6912 22262 2593.96922 37717 EURINR 27-Nov-12 67.3600 69.2325 67.3600 69.1775 262 5646 68.45209 992 EURINR 27-Dec-12 69.1550 69.4400 69.0975 69.4400 6 1917 1.45429 21 EURINR 29-Jan-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 70.1575 0 25 0 0 EURINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 70.5050 0 14 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 84.9500 85.3700 84.9000 85.2125 4078 11525 1090.82432 12813 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 84.5025 85.5900 84.5025 85.4500 137 2845 52.14873 611 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 85.7800 85.7800 85.7500 85.7500 3 56 1.7153 20 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.7900 0 50 0 0 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.5950 0 30 0 0 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 67.2400 67.3400 66.9600 67.1675 5831 11322 1642.86495 24473 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 67.3250 67.5575 67.1750 67.3900 182 1084 37.94752 563 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 68.2975 1 64 1.28796 19 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.0150 53.1100 52.8325 53.0025 84921 761580 91248.84679 1723069 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.2025 53.3325 53.0700 53.2225 5256 284351 4192.1273 78819 USDINR 27-Dec-12 53.4450 53.5500 53.2975 53.4425 688 107211 610.97051 11442 USDINR 29-Jan-13 53.6300 53.7200 53.4950 53.6725 156 43186 137.72838 2569 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.8325 53.9100 53.7300 53.8750 89 19802 167.57111 3114 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.0350 54.0975 53.9700 54.0975 71 32858 142.92999 2646 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.1000 57.1000 54.1125 54.2750 25 25246 50.03958 922 USDINR 29-May-13 54.9500 54.9500 54.4500 54.4500 4 1433 3.829 70 USDINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 55.3175 0 2336 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 55.5650 0 1835 0 0 USDINR 28-Aug-13 54.9500 55.0800 54.9500 55.0800 2 2632 0.11003 2 USDINR 26-Sep-13 54.8600 55.3000 54.8600 55.3000 7 1090 55.5757 1009 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)