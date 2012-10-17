Oct 17 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 98,445.708 million rupees Open interest : 1,353,418 Volume : 1,832,270 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-12 69.1025 69.5100 68.9550 69.4700 8018 26348 2969.26822 42866 EURINR 27-Nov-12 69.3050 69.7250 69.2500 69.6825 530 7050 223.15028 3209 EURINR 27-Dec-12 69.6000 69.8500 69.5500 69.8500 15 1917 7.52017 108 EURINR 29-Jan-13 70.1500 70.1500 70.1500 70.1500 1 35 0.7015 10 EURINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 70.5200 0 14 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 85.0775 85.6900 85.0200 85.6050 4215 11912 1073.17774 12577 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 85.3275 85.9325 85.2700 85.8425 217 3108 71.32348 833 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 85.9500 86.0700 85.9500 86.0700 2 55 0.17202 2 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.6150 0 50 0 0 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 86.4400 86.4400 86.4400 86.4400 1 10 0.8644 10 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.4300 0 30 0 0 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 67.0000 67.4000 66.9525 67.2875 5684 11576 1254.64025 18673 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 67.2500 67.6000 67.2100 67.4850 128 1106 24.59222 365 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 67.9750 0 64 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-12 52.9000 53.0700 52.7275 52.9600 69051 756215 87115.50327 1646451 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.0800 53.2900 52.9550 53.1850 4060 295036 4450.43672 83768 USDINR 27-Dec-12 53.2300 53.5100 53.1900 53.4225 572 107595 577.44355 10825 USDINR 29-Jan-13 53.4500 53.7125 53.4000 53.6300 239 41789 328.29023 6130 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.7500 53.9350 53.6050 53.8625 162 21039 143.4778 2667 USDINR 27-Mar-13 53.8500 54.1000 53.8500 54.0200 31 32986 59.18514 1095 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.1975 54.3050 54.1200 54.2525 21 25434 28.34478 523 USDINR 29-May-13 54.0050 54.4500 54.0050 54.4500 6 1459 27.34151 504 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.3900 54.8800 54.3900 54.5750 18 2533 60.31097 1104 USDINR 29-Jul-13 54.4100 54.4100 54.4100 54.4100 1 2335 27.205 500 USDINR 28-Aug-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 55.6275 0 2632 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.1700 55.1700 55.1700 55.1700 2 1090 2.7585 50 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)