Oct 18 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 124,289.09 million rupees Open interest : 1,370,874 Volume : 2,309,362 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-12 69.3400 69.9775 69.3400 69.8375 7994 25822 2682.23652 38537 EURINR 27-Nov-12 69.6950 70.1900 69.6500 70.0225 582 8101 207.99313 2977 EURINR 27-Dec-12 70.0825 70.3000 69.8800 70.1875 17 1937 8.8208 126 EURINR 29-Jan-13 70.4000 70.6000 70.4000 70.5000 2 55 1.41 20 EURINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.0925 0 14 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 85.4850 86.1400 85.3800 86.0375 3823 11847 1042.68668 12161 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 85.7775 86.4000 85.7400 86.3425 262 3291 120.36862 1399 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.5825 1 55 1.2927 15 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.0550 0 50 0 0 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.4625 0 10 0 0 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.8700 0 30 0 0 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 67.0000 67.3400 66.8100 67.2375 6562 12119 1818.63473 27118 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 67.2150 67.5150 67.1000 67.4600 191 1204 55.57804 826 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 68.1275 0 64 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-12 52.9000 53.4400 52.8625 53.3425 100009 751667 111135.7779 2091230 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.1800 53.6600 53.1800 53.5750 5461 311428 6205.44832 116221 USDINR 27-Dec-12 53.4175 53.8800 53.4175 53.8050 634 110393 525.24066 9789 USDINR 29-Jan-13 53.7000 54.0950 53.6600 54.0050 254 43283 339.43462 6305 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.9500 54.2875 53.9025 54.2225 59 21372 48.91835 905 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.1800 54.3050 54.1275 54.3050 11 33072 8.75326 161 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.2025 54.7525 54.2025 54.7525 16 25458 22.4149 412 USDINR 29-May-13 54.7500 54.8200 54.7500 54.7850 2 1461 0.10957 2 USDINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 54.5750 0 2533 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.1600 55.1600 55.0100 55.0100 2 1845 28.1301 510 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.1000 55.3400 55.0000 55.3375 19 2633 33.62469 608 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.3100 55.6100 55.3100 55.5100 4 1130 2.2169 40 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)