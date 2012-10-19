Oct 19 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 149,922.25 million rupees Open interest : 1,359,427 Volume : 2,745,609 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-12 69.9600 70.5500 69.9600 70.3925 8072 26896 2860.42537 40673 EURINR 27-Nov-12 70.3375 70.7700 70.2950 70.6300 881 9646 438.16617 6212 EURINR 27-Dec-12 71.0000 71.0000 70.6000 70.7550 49 2125 25.10814 355 EURINR 29-Jan-13 70.8925 70.9975 70.8925 70.9975 8 130 5.31956 75 EURINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.7175 0 14 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 86.2700 86.8200 86.1000 86.5825 4012 11673 1513.29495 17490 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 86.5000 87.0700 86.3400 86.8325 687 6022 455.3106 5245 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.2500 0 55 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.7350 0 50 0 0 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.1525 0 10 0 0 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.5750 0 30 0 0 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 67.4975 68.2500 67.4975 68.1725 5045 10760 1671.03422 24611 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 67.7375 68.4400 67.7375 68.4000 344 2000 111.6604 1637 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 68.2025 0 64 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.6500 54.1000 53.5000 53.9900 101920 679658 127493.8339 2366083 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.7500 54.3100 53.7500 54.2000 9099 349465 12247.44893 226445 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.0000 54.5200 53.9975 54.4150 1542 116840 1617.94972 29785 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.4400 54.7300 54.2900 54.6025 379 48818 498.78822 9148 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.6500 54.9125 54.5125 54.8425 179 22802 261.97958 4782 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.8000 55.1200 54.7000 55.0825 237 36746 461.52847 8382 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.0700 55.3000 55.0125 55.2700 43 25925 75.56576 1368 USDINR 29-May-13 55.5000 55.5000 55.4400 55.4400 4 1462 25.8352 466 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.1200 55.8500 55.1200 55.8500 3 2490 53.41798 963 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.7975 55.9600 55.5700 55.9600 6 1923 37.87772 677 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.7000 56.0000 55.6050 55.8100 12 2464 48.85777 875 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.8100 56.2475 55.8100 56.1500 11 1359 18.85415 337 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)