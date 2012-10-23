Oct 23 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 117,543.13 million rupees Open interest : 1,418,995 Volume : 2,161,861 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-12 69.7500 70.0700 69.6500 69.9525 7289 23263 2482.0451 35497 EURINR 27-Nov-12 70.0000 70.3150 69.9100 70.2000 879 11644 352.83342 5029 EURINR 27-Dec-12 70.4375 70.5000 70.3125 70.3900 8 2111 4.08477 58 EURINR 29-Jan-13 70.7500 70.7500 70.7500 70.7500 1 131 0.07075 1 EURINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.5050 0 14 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 85.6000 86.0900 85.4500 86.0075 4205 10125 1147.44051 13369 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 85.8600 86.3400 85.7425 86.2700 502 6855 199.40647 2316 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 86.5850 86.5850 86.5850 86.5850 1 56 0.08659 1 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.2675 0 50 0 0 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.6650 0 10 0 0 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.0650 0 30 0 0 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 66.9300 67.4300 66.8250 67.3650 4138 10289 1229.78628 18309 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 67.1425 67.6600 67.0900 67.6225 620 3664 197.3828 2928 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 67.5625 67.5625 67.5625 67.5625 1 65 0.06756 1 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.4850 53.8950 53.3750 53.8125 71815 653344 99270.42802 1849665 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.6650 54.1250 53.6000 54.0350 7544 429731 11082.9769 205635 USDINR 27-Dec-12 53.8625 54.3400 53.8275 54.2525 766 119574 919.6627 17007 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.0600 54.5575 54.0600 54.4800 363 50811 373.33621 6871 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.3100 54.7500 54.3025 54.7050 69 22212 78.20706 1432 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.5000 54.9350 54.2200 54.9350 94 37584 187.86769 3425 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.7850 54.9700 54.7850 54.9550 15 26113 14.85131 270 USDINR 29-May-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 55.4450 2 1780 1.37687 25 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.5000 55.5000 55.5000 55.5000 2 2530 0.555 10 USDINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 55.9050 0 2505 0 0 USDINR 28-Aug-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.1175 0 2524 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.7325 56.1500 55.7325 56.1500 3 1980 0.66948 12 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)