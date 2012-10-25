Oct 25 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 137,465.95 million rupees Open interest : 1,487,440 Volume : 2,522,101 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-12 69.8300 69.9075 69.6250 69.7625 8577 21740 3047.42014 43689 EURINR 27-Nov-12 70.0600 70.1200 69.8900 69.9475 1836 13846 443.87945 6342 EURINR 27-Dec-12 70.2250 70.4200 70.2250 70.3150 9 2076 5.33996 76 EURINR 29-Jan-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.1125 0 131 0 0 EURINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.4500 0 14 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 86.3150 86.6975 86.0725 86.5850 3899 9111 1308.37271 15157 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 86.4525 86.9625 86.3600 86.8650 2393 9879 607.02841 7007 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 87.0000 87.0000 87.0000 87.0000 3 58 0.26106 3 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 87.2400 87.4000 87.2400 87.2725 5 60 3.49192 40 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.7000 0 10 0 0 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.0850 0 30 0 0 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 67.1525 67.3825 66.7525 66.9825 5306 7818 1683.39432 25130 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 67.4500 67.5500 66.9900 67.1950 1780 5225 434.26835 6460 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 67.6225 67.6225 67.6200 67.6200 4 65 0.33741 5 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.8700 53.8800 53.5200 53.6750 73172 570906 105234.4497 1960533 USDINR 27-Nov-12 54.1675 54.1675 53.7600 53.9000 11603 568878 21475.82503 398345 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.2700 54.3250 53.9900 54.1275 1177 123707 1958.28556 36178 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.4425 54.5200 54.2050 54.3225 502 57681 768.12599 14143 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.5975 54.7450 54.4350 54.5375 111 22860 147.63616 2705 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.8075 54.9200 54.6850 54.8100 76 37393 125.49569 2289 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.0600 55.0700 54.8325 55.0700 16 26168 9.68888 176 USDINR 29-May-13 55.1500 55.1500 55.1350 55.1350 2 1780 36.9956 671 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.3200 55.3200 55.3200 55.3200 1 2092 32.6388 590 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.7350 55.7600 55.7350 55.7600 2 2083 70.8002 1270 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.9000 55.9200 55.8100 55.8100 3 2441 33.32775 596 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.0000 56.0600 55.8400 55.9300 13 1388 38.88857 696 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)