Oct 29 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 180,929.88 million rupees Open interest : 1,659,554 Volume : 3,297,951 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-12 69.7600 69.7600 69.4625 69.5375 3304 10233 1888.96441 27146 EURINR 27-Nov-12 70.3225 70.3225 69.7000 70.0775 5303 21865 2441.38478 34906 EURINR 27-Dec-12 70.1100 70.3900 70.0475 70.3575 82 2382 59.71024 851 EURINR 29-Jan-13 69.6025 70.5000 69.6025 70.5000 3 137 0.42209 6 EURINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.2050 0 14 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 86.4925 86.6800 86.4925 86.5450 1764 4822 832.8404 9620 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 86.8500 87.2850 86.7575 87.2275 3856 17454 1552.52739 17842 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 86.9300 87.5000 86.9000 87.4650 102 954 101.80122 1166 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 87.2000 87.7800 87.2000 87.7800 7 683 54.61913 623 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.2600 0 10 0 0 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.6500 0 30 0 0 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 67.3475 67.6025 67.3475 67.5125 1984 2787 1145.71422 16965 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 67.5700 68.3000 67.5700 68.2550 4909 12547 1833.90147 26981 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 68.0400 68.5600 67.9025 68.5525 31 86 2.87123 42 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 68.2000 68.3900 68.2000 68.3900 2 12 0.81878 12 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.8525 53.9300 53.7500 53.8050 28730 388286 60018.23565 1115037 USDINR 27-Nov-12 54.0500 54.4100 54.0175 54.3675 72415 877701 103778.5875 1914476 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.2500 54.6300 54.2300 54.6025 2959 148934 4366.30512 80248 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.5000 54.8575 54.4500 54.8300 747 64467 1491.54109 27299 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.7000 55.0600 54.7000 55.0500 390 30499 935.57009 17076 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.9225 55.2550 54.8600 55.2275 107 38855 213.22169 3866 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.0900 55.4650 55.0900 55.4600 48 26537 86.93146 1570 USDINR 29-May-13 55.8900 55.8900 55.6225 55.8275 22 2261 68.44233 1226 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.7500 55.9000 55.7500 55.8975 3 2100 1.22826 22 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.6100 55.9875 55.6100 55.9525 3 1906 37.42659 673 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.2000 56.2900 56.2000 56.2825 2 2441 1.51965 27 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.0000 56.4475 56.0000 56.4475 9 1446 9.35787 166 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.5300 56.5500 56.5300 56.5500 3 105 5.93765 105 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)