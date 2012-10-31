Oct 31 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 109,732.15 million rupees Open interest : 1,222,969 Volume : 1,995,750 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-12 70.2600 70.5400 70.2150 70.2725 7685 26205 2873.85216 40853 EURINR 27-Dec-12 70.6625 70.7750 70.4625 70.5500 120 2848 54.39878 771 EURINR 29-Jan-13 70.8500 70.8500 70.8500 70.8500 1 153 0.9919 14 EURINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.3950 0 14 0 0 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 87.2600 87.5475 87.0300 87.0625 4032 18033 1135.15728 13015 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 87.4575 87.8450 87.3250 87.3350 126 728 50.35102 575 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.0750 0 174 0 0 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 88.2500 88.2500 88.2475 88.2475 3 30 2.64748 30 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 68.2050 68.3900 67.6550 67.6900 5916 12292 1502.93638 22103 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 68.4500 68.5500 67.9075 67.9300 94 341 35.43039 520 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 68.6000 68.6000 68.4400 68.4400 2 12 0.13704 2 USDINR 27-Nov-12 54.3425 54.4750 54.0475 54.0750 82274 816418 99937.07056 1842147 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.5800 54.7100 54.2900 54.3150 5267 166202 2779.45507 50974 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.7300 54.9325 54.5200 54.5500 856 68426 1039.37655 18982 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.0600 55.1850 54.8000 54.8100 109 31294 105.7063 1923 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.3100 55.3500 55.0000 55.0000 26 39659 40.8214 739 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.5225 55.5225 55.2500 55.2500 4 26849 3.3287 60 USDINR 29-May-13 55.5000 55.5000 55.5000 55.5000 1 2597 0.0555 1 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.7550 55.7550 55.5050 55.5050 2 2111 29.60566 531 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.1100 56.1100 55.5200 55.5200 2 2486 32.48215 585 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.2950 56.3000 55.9200 55.9900 18 2508 67.23495 1198 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.5000 56.5050 56.5000 56.5050 2 3356 31.07765 550 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.7525 56.8000 56.7000 56.7100 8 233 10.03787 177 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)