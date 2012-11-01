Nov 1 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 110,361.75 million rupees Open interest : 1,201,960 Volume : 2,011,008 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-12 70.1000 70.1800 69.7600 69.8400 7858 30594 3208.42288 45898 EURINR 27-Dec-12 70.4200 70.4200 70.0500 70.1175 179 2604 60.69434 865 EURINR 29-Jan-13 70.4300 70.4300 70.4300 70.4300 1 153 0.07043 1 EURINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.5100 0 14 0 0 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 87.2000 87.2950 86.8700 87.1850 4727 18465 1407.77774 16161 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 87.4900 87.5750 87.1875 87.5175 346 1996 182.17571 2083 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 87.5700 87.5700 87.5700 87.5700 1 774 52.542 600 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 88.0900 88.0900 88.0900 88.0900 1 32 0.17618 2 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 67.6000 67.6475 67.2550 67.4075 6181 14035 1592.31943 23606 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 67.7425 67.8600 67.4750 67.6450 113 351 21.85606 323 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 68.4850 0 12 0 0 USDINR 27-Nov-12 54.1500 54.1500 53.9050 53.9800 76408 781144 98370.61153 1820945 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.3175 54.3725 54.1450 54.2350 2741 170552 4153.26594 76533 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.5900 54.6050 54.3800 54.4900 503 71051 847.85488 15555 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.8300 54.8400 54.6800 54.7275 257 30876 245.89995 4491 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.9550 55.0500 54.9500 54.9800 84 38905 135.34808 2461 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.2025 55.3100 55.1950 55.2075 32 27011 29.66692 537 USDINR 29-May-13 55.4825 55.5100 55.4000 55.4300 20 2596 2.32846 42 USDINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 55.5050 1 2110 0.05563 1 USDINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.1050 0 2486 0 0 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.1850 56.1850 55.9350 56.0000 8 2607 50.5225 901 USDINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.4975 0 3356 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.4000 56.5000 56.4000 56.5000 2 236 0.1693 3 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)