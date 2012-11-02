Nov 2 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 92,329.336 million rupees Open interest : 1,254,312 Volume : 1,682,993 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-12 69.7500 70.0400 69.4500 69.6025 6573 25988 2578.46845 37052 EURINR 27-Dec-12 69.9550 69.9800 69.7425 69.8800 275 2707 148.69385 2128 EURINR 29-Jan-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 70.7525 0 153 0 0 EURINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.0850 0 14 0 0 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 86.9500 87.0300 86.6100 86.9425 5753 18921 1458.90504 16806 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 87.1200 87.3425 86.9200 87.2875 150 2223 73.01731 838 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 87.6500 87.6500 87.5000 87.5000 2 184 53.465 610 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.9650 0 32 0 0 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 67.1975 67.4000 67.0300 67.3500 5214 13153 1297.79076 19315 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 67.5600 67.6250 67.2500 67.6025 126 567 50.6809 752 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 68.1900 0 12 0 0 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.9600 54.1375 53.8300 54.0875 80518 823112 82646.50021 1531468 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.1700 54.3900 54.0850 54.3375 5898 185133 3179.03091 58628 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.3975 54.6275 54.3325 54.5900 481 72104 593.45049 10899 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.6175 54.8500 54.5650 54.8000 77 30980 70.76196 1293 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.8400 55.0325 54.8400 55.0325 35 39036 26.80074 487 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.0900 55.2725 55.0650 55.2725 23 27069 19.4969 353 USDINR 29-May-13 55.3800 55.3800 55.3800 55.3800 3 2596 0.16616 3 USDINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 55.8000 0 2110 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.9400 55.9400 55.9400 55.9400 1 1906 32.4452 580 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.8400 55.8400 55.7400 55.7400 2 2120 65.8312 1180 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.2900 56.2900 56.2900 56.2900 1 3956 33.774 600 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.4500 56.4500 56.4500 56.4500 1 236 0.05645 1 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)