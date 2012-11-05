Nov 5 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 170,492.81 million rupees Open interest : 1,313,424 Volume : 3,082,265 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-12 69.5275 70.2800 69.5150 70.1750 10499 30319 4662.00485 66689 EURINR 27-Dec-12 69.8500 70.5200 69.8500 70.4875 256 2995 113.6009 1620 EURINR 29-Jan-13 70.3900 70.3900 70.2000 70.2000 2 153 0.14059 2 EURINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 70.7975 0 14 0 0 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 86.8425 87.7000 86.8425 87.6200 6789 18815 1982.428 22714 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 87.3000 88.0025 87.2500 87.9475 382 2690 132.27302 1509 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 87.5200 87.5200 87.5200 87.5200 5 204 1.7504 20 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 88.6000 88.6000 88.6000 88.6000 1 42 0.886 10 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 67.2500 68.4500 67.2500 68.2875 7724 13018 1741.85698 25655 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 67.7050 68.6000 67.6900 68.4925 118 690 32.75812 481 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 68.3000 68.3000 68.3000 68.3000 1 13 0.0683 1 USDINR 27-Nov-12 54.1525 54.9400 54.1525 54.8725 116593 844652 153139.1674 2805684 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.4700 55.1900 54.4700 55.1425 6068 206295 6445.14512 117394 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.7200 55.4150 54.7200 55.3450 1025 79619 1480.42008 26845 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.0800 55.6300 55.0150 55.5625 263 34363 498.42239 8995 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.3000 55.8475 55.2500 55.8075 56 39001 50.42743 908 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.5600 56.1000 55.5000 56.0175 55 27558 75.24728 1346 USDINR 29-May-13 55.7600 56.2000 55.7600 56.2000 15 2626 9.3533 167 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.9000 56.2000 55.8000 56.2000 18 2180 8.1145 145 USDINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.2125 0 1906 0 0 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.3600 56.9500 56.3600 56.7000 8 2033 46.92262 825 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.6100 57.4900 56.6100 57.0100 6 3964 69.66425 1217 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.7600 57.3000 56.7600 57.2000 8 274 2.16471 38 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)