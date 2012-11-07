Nov 7 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 169,558.707 million rupees Open interest : 1,317,954 Volume : 3,081,386 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-12 70.0900 70.2275 69.5800 69.6725 9145 33162 3854.0069 55210 EURINR 27-Dec-12 70.2200 70.4450 69.9100 70.0150 306 7239 248.40911 3546 EURINR 29-Jan-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 70.7300 2 163 0.70362 10 EURINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 70.6000 0 564 0 0 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 87.0525 87.4350 86.7025 86.8875 5918 20405 1789.49052 20555 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 87.4900 87.7200 87.0275 87.2350 214 3006 74.48911 853 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.3100 0 204 0 0 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.1325 0 42 0 0 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 68.1875 68.2600 67.3500 67.6125 6424 13076 1786.64066 26356 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 68.3225 68.4275 67.5850 67.8350 156 737 29.75775 438 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 67.9600 67.9600 67.9600 67.9600 1 12 0.06796 1 USDINR 27-Nov-12 54.5500 54.5800 54.1700 54.3600 109322 805969 151160.6688 2780438 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.8000 54.8350 54.4450 54.6400 6431 233555 8125.54938 148745 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.0025 55.0550 54.7000 54.8650 1072 83102 1422.55907 25924 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.2100 55.2600 54.9475 55.1225 478 36747 722.41434 13114 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.4050 55.4800 55.1700 55.2775 121 38835 89.47442 1619 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.6900 55.7150 55.4200 55.6750 84 28177 189.28019 3411 USDINR 29-May-13 55.7200 55.8400 55.6800 55.8400 11 3183 44.40468 796 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.9025 55.9075 55.7525 55.8500 8 2026 11.16727 200 USDINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.8650 0 1906 0 0 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.3600 56.3600 56.3400 56.3400 2 2083 3.0988 55 USDINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.2950 0 3373 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.0000 57.0000 56.6500 56.9925 7 388 6.52422 115 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)