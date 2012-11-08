Nov 8 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 117,929.597 million rupees Open interest : 1,264,321 Volume : 2,129,263 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-12 69.6700 69.9800 69.4550 69.5475 6891 25889 3195.05667 45875 EURINR 27-Dec-12 70.1125 70.1500 69.8000 69.8475 178 7331 45.37374 649 EURINR 29-Jan-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 70.5875 0 163 0 0 EURINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 70.9175 0 564 0 0 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 87.1175 87.5075 86.9425 87.0300 4682 20186 1274.37795 14618 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 87.7500 87.7825 87.2800 87.3400 149 2996 54.50093 623 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.9650 0 204 0 0 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.7425 0 42 0 0 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 68.2100 69.4400 68.0600 68.3275 6190 12769 1879.97282 27514 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 68.7600 68.7700 68.2675 68.5675 183 792 31.41401 458 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 68.5200 0 12 0 0 USDINR 27-Nov-12 54.5500 54.8000 54.4425 54.6000 84165 746336 104506.2739 1913328 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.9225 55.0675 54.7275 54.8625 4245 240178 4494.52208 81887 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.2000 55.3000 54.9700 55.1100 1317 88561 1568.93142 28457 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.5050 55.5050 55.2150 55.3125 592 37514 769.78042 13902 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.7400 55.7400 55.4550 55.5750 33 38952 25.34034 456 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.9100 55.9400 55.7100 55.8100 57 28375 42.22053 756 USDINR 29-May-13 56.1000 56.1000 56.1000 56.1000 3 3333 9.537 170 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.3000 56.3000 56.1000 56.1525 13 2150 14.941 266 USDINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.5250 0 1906 0 0 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.5000 56.5000 56.5000 56.5000 1 2084 0.0565 1 USDINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.9450 0 3373 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.1500 57.1775 57.0525 57.0825 8 611 17.29789 303 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)